News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Frogmore Cottage staff to be deployed elsewhere when Harry and Meghan in Canada

Frogmore Cottage staff to be deployed elsewhere when Harry and Meghan in Canada
By Press Association
Friday, January 17, 2020 - 11:13 AM

The staff who help run Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Berkshire home are to be deployed elsewhere when the couple are in Canada.

Meghan and Harry have already begun their transition period of living in the UK and the Commonwealth country, where they hope to fulfil their dream of stepping back as senior royals and becoming financially independent.

The duchess is in Canada with son Archie and has carried out two charity visits since returning to the province of British Columbia, where the Sussexes spent six weeks over the festive period.

Photographs have also emerged of Meghan driving herself to Victoria International Airport near Vancouver sometime on Thursday apparently to pick up a friend.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

There is speculation the couple will not be spending any meaningful time at their Frogmore Cottage home, which is close to Windsor Castle.

A source told the PA news agency: “No members of staff have been let go. In quiet periods, staff are often redeployed elsewhere around the estate.”

Royal accounts published last summer revealed £2.4m of UK taxpayers’ money was spent on Meghan and Harry’s grade II listed home, turning five properties back into a single residence for the couple and their baby son.

The amount spent was heavily criticised at the time by the organisation Republic, which campaigns for an elected head of state, but all fixtures and fittings for the home were paid for privately by the duke and duchess.

There is speculation over whether Harry’s launch of the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw on Thursday was his last royal engagement as a senior royal, but Commonwealth Day – celebrated on March 9 – will be the real test.

The day is a major event in the royal calendar that features all leading members of the monarchy, so if Harry and Meghan are not present it signals their new life away from frontline duties has begun.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson has no wish or intention to meet with us, say Harry Dunn’s family

More on this topic

Laurence Fox dismisses criticism after Meghan ‘racism’ debate on Question TimeLaurence Fox dismisses criticism after Meghan ‘racism’ debate on Question Time

Prince Harry praised as he returns to royal public duties in UKPrince Harry praised as he returns to royal public duties in UK

Andrew ‘faces security being downgraded’ after Epstein scandalAndrew ‘faces security being downgraded’ after Epstein scandal

Texts from Meghan’s father before UK royal wedding revealed in court documentsTexts from Meghan’s father before UK royal wedding revealed in court documents

BerkshireCanadaDuchess of SussexDuke of SussexFrogmore CottageHarryMeghanTOPIC: Royal Family

More in this Section

Wounded baby whale given antibiotic shot fired from air gunWounded baby whale given antibiotic shot fired from air gun

Glowing stones form new Dutch memorial to Holocaust victimsGlowing stones form new Dutch memorial to Holocaust victims

Volcanic activity did not kill off dinosaurs, scientists sayVolcanic activity did not kill off dinosaurs, scientists say

‘PigeonBot’ could help scientists develop drones that mimic birds‘PigeonBot’ could help scientists develop drones that mimic birds


Lifestyle

Do you want to be a self-sufficient gardener? Think chickens, solar power and foraging, says Hannah StephensonWant to make an urban garden more eco-friendly? Think chickens, solar power and foraging

Good nutrition right can make a vital difference on the pitch. Clodagh Finn talks to performance nutritionist Emma Tester who is responsible for crafting bespoke diet plans for Munster playersGame on: Performance nutrition delivers results on the pitch for Munster Rugby

Good news! Teenagers are drinking and smoking less! But before we get too comfortable, they’re exercising less too.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: Teens aren't looking after themselves because they don’t feel looked after

Five days after arriving in Colombia, Fiona Barry and Keith Ward met a rescue pup called Gracie, who gave them paws for thought, says Paula Burns.Puppy love: Irish couple on dream trip campaign to save Colombian pups

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »