NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Fresh state charges could prevent Trump pardon for former aide Paul Manafort

Thursday, March 14, 2019 - 08:43 AM

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to a total of seven and a half years in prison, then hit almost immediately with fresh state charges in New York.

The state charges would put him outside the president’s power to pardon him.

In Washington, US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson brushed aside Manafort’s pleas for leniency and rebuked him for misleading the US government about his lucrative foreign lobbying work and for encouraging witnesses to lie on his behalf.

Mr Jackson added three and a half years on top of the nearly four-year sentence Manafort received last week in a separate case in Virginia, though he will get credit for nine months already served.

Donald Trump expressed sympathy for his former aide (Evan Vucci/AP)

The sentencing hearing was a milestone in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election campaign.

President Donald Trump said he felt “very badly” for his former campaign chairman, saying: “On a human basis, it’s a very sad thing.”

He said he was not currently considering a Manafort pardon, saying: “I have not even given it a thought as of this moment.”

After Manafort was sentenced on Wednesday, an indictment was unsealed in New York charging him with state crimes, including a residential mortgage fraud scheme.

- Press Association

More on this topic

New York prosecutor probing Trump business deals

I was saving time: Trump defends ‘Tim Apple’ comment

Sean Spicer says strong relationship remains between Ireland and US

Trump pays respects to 23 killed in Alabama tornado

KEYWORDS

Donald TrumpPaul Manafort

More in this Section

British MPs reject no-deal Brexit, but what happens next?

Boeing recommends grounding global fleet of 737 MAX aircraft

US is to issue 'emergency order' grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft

Commons twice rejects no-deal Brexit


Lifestyle

Learning Points: Jeers to alcohol abuse on St Patrick’s Day

Anxiety is a real worry

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »