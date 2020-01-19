News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Fresh avalanches in Nepal halt search for missing climbers

Fresh avalanches in Nepal halt search for missing climbers
By Press Association
Sunday, January 19, 2020 - 08:54 AM

Further avalanches on a popular trekking route in Nepal have forced rescuers to halt their search for four South Korean trekkers and three Nepali guides who were believed to have been swept away by a snowslide.

Some 200 climbers have been rescued from other parts of the trekking trail and flown to safety by helicopters over the weekend, the Department of Tourism said.

It said fresh smaller avalanches had made it dangerous for rescuers to approach the area where the missing trekkers were last seen.

A second search mission is being planned for the missing South Koreans and local guides but it would have to wait for snow and ice to stop falling before the operation resumes.

The Friday avalanche hit along the popular Mount Annapurna circuit trekking route following rains and snow earlier in the week.

The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the avalanche hit at an altitude of 3,230 meters (10,600 feet). It said five other South Korean members of the same team were safe and taking shelter in a lodge.

The missing trekkers – two women in their 30s and 50s and two men in their 50s – were teachers who were staying in Nepal for volunteer work, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The agency said South Korea has dispatched an emergency response team to Kathmandu to assist in the search operations.

The South Korean consul based in the Nepalese capital departed for the accident site to call for the continuation of the rescue operation, Yonhap reported.

South Korean president Moon Jae-in vowed the upmost efforts to find the missing trekkers in a Facebook message posted on Sunday.

Nepal

More in this Section

Police fire tear gas at protesters in BeirutPolice fire tear gas at protesters in Beirut

Iran to send black box flight recorders from downed jet to UkraineIran to send black box flight recorders from downed jet to Ukraine

Harry Dunn: UK police chief demands urgent meeting with US base commanderHarry Dunn: UK police chief demands urgent meeting with US base commander

Sadiq Khan: Nothing keeps me up at night more than knife crimeSadiq Khan: Nothing keeps me up at night more than knife crime


Lifestyle

The actor knows how to impress when it comes to high profile events.6 times Katie Holmes wowed on the red carpet

Glamour, fun and feathers all feature in this year’s hottest looks – but first and foremost, individual style rules.10 on-trend ways to transform your home in 2020

Abi Jackson shares the enduring appeal of Pooh Bear’s wisdom on Winnie-the-Pooh Day – author A.A. Milne’s birthday.Winnie-the-Pooh Day: The wellbeing lessons we can learn from Pooh Bear

We asked three experts for the low-down on shampooing frequency.How often should you really wash your hair?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »