NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Frenchman trying to cross Atlantic in barrel capsule

Thursday, December 27, 2018 - 08:29 PM

A 71-year-old Frenchman has departed on a journey across the Atlantic in a specially designed barrel capsule, which will use ocean currents alone to propel him across the sea.

Jean-Jacques Savin set off from El Hierro in Spain’s Canary Islands on Wednesday and is aiming to complete his 2,800-mile journey to the Caribbean in about three months.

Frenchman Jean-Jacques Savin with his capsule (Jean-Jacques Savin/AP)

Savin will drop markers from his three-metre long resin-coated plywood capsule along the trip to assist oceanographers in their study of currents in the Atlantic Ocean.

The barrel is equipped with a kitchen area, and a mattress with straps to keep him from being thrown about by rough seas.

- Press Association


Related Articles

Strong police presence in Paris before planned ‘yellow vest’ protests

French government ‘seeks to hire new Renault chief’

Strasbourg Christmas market attack suspect killed in police shootout

Update: Strasbourg attack suspect killed by police in shootout

More in this Section

Court records detail Spacey’s alleged encounter with teenager

Police arrest woman in the UK on suspicion of murdering two young children

New Russian weapon ‘renders missile defences useless’

4x4 crashes while crossing Iceland bridge, killing three and injuring four others


Lifestyle

Lindsay Woods: January is bleak enough without lobbing unrealistic expectations upon myself

How was it for you? Alan O'Riordan shares his highlights of 2018

Snow storms and heatwaves: Met Éireann look back on the year in weather

Gillian Anderson is back on the small screen with Netflix comedy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 26, 2018

    • 1
    • 2
    • 30
    • 41
    • 42
    • 43
    • 25

Full Lotto draw results »