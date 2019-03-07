NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Frenchman found guilty of murdering four at Jewish museum

Thursday, March 07, 2019 - 07:24 PM

A Frenchman suspected of working for the Islamic State group has been found guilty of gunning down four people at a Jewish museum in Belgium in 2014.

The presiding judge at the Brussels criminal court, Laurence Massart, said Mehdi Nemmouche was guilty of committing four terrorist murders.

An Israeli couple and two workers at the museum in Brussels were killed on May 24 2014.

The 33-year-old killer sat impassively while the verdict was read.

Police officers perform security checks outside the court building (Francisco Seco/AP)

Nemmouche could face up to 30 years in prison. The court is expected to impose the sentence on Friday.

An alleged accomplice, Nacer Bendrer, was found guilty of supplying the revolver and assault rifle used in the murders.

- Press Association

