NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

French yellow vest protests staged amid enhanced security

Saturday, March 23, 2019 - 09:30 AM

The French government has vowed to strengthen security as yellow vest protesters staged a 19th round of demonstrations, following last week’s riots in Paris.

Authorities banned protests from the capital’s Champs-Elysees avenue and central areas of several cities including Bordeaux, Toulouse, Marseille and Nice in the south, and Rouen in western France.

New Paris police chief Didier Lallement, who took charge following last week’s protests, said specific police units have been created to react faster to any violence.

The yellow vests protests turned violent last week (Christophe Ena/AP)

Authorities also deployed soldiers to protect sensitive sites and allow police forces to focus on maintaining order during the protests.

In Paris, yellow vests issued calls for a gathering on Trocadero plaza, next to the Eiffel Tower, and a demonstration from the south of the capital to Montmartre neighbourhood.

- Press Association

More on this topic

French in Ireland: What they really think of us

Thousands rally in France to oppose recent anti-Semitic acts

French police kill suspect after knife attack in Marseille

Marches take place across France against anti-Semitism

More in this Section

Utrecht shooting suspect has confessed, say prosecutors

Brexit: the past seven days

Astronauts take spacewalk to swap space station’s batteries

Link with China must be two-way street, says Italian president


Lifestyle

Has KRIB sounded the death knell for the immersion?

Bake: Delicious recipes with chocolate - the ultimate dessert ingredient

Trend of the week: How to simmer in a boiler suit

Ask an expert: Is my IVF child more likely to have behaviour problems?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 20, 2019

    • 1
    • 18
    • 19
    • 25
    • 26
    • 42
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »