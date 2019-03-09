NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
French yellow vest protesters return to streets

Saturday, March 09, 2019 - 01:08 PM

Hundreds of protesters in France’s yellow vest movement have taken to the streets for a 17th straight weekend in Paris and other cities, to maintain pressure on the government to reverse policies they see as favouring the rich.

The Paris march began near the Arc de Triomphe on Saturday and was to end at the Luxembourg Gardens, where the Senate is located.

Protests in the French capital (Francois Mori/AP)

Women led the group, advocating for equal rights, the day after International Women’s Day.

The number of protesters on the streets has diminished over the weeks.

Polls have shown support by the French fading due to violence and damage that has marked some protests, and losses for shopkeepers who have closed up to protect their wares.

- Press Association

France

