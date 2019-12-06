News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
French travellers face second day of disruption due to strike

By Press Association
Friday, December 06, 2019 - 10:03 AM

Travellers have suffered disruption across France for a second day as unions dig in for what they hope is a protracted strike against government plans to redesign the national retirement system.

Most French trains were at a halt, including Paris subways, and traffic jams multiplied around the country.

Emboldened by the biggest outpouring of public anger since President Emmanuel Macron took office, unions are holding meetings on Friday to plan their next steps.

Railway employees in red jackets give information to travellers at the Gare de Lyon station (Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP)
At least 800,000 people marched nationwide on Thursday, as strikes shut schools and some public services and disrupted hospitals and refineries.

Police fired repeated volleys of tear gas and protesters set fires in Paris but most demonstrators were peaceful.

Mr Macron is determined to push through the changes to France’s convoluted and relatively generous retirement system, seeing them as central to his plans to transform the French economy.

Opponents fear the changes to how and when workers can retire will threaten the hard-fought French way of life and worry that the plan will push them to work longer for less retirement pay.

Mr Macron’s government has been negotiating with unions and others for months about the plan but will not release the details of the changes until next week.

