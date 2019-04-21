NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
French sailors pay tribute to Notre Dame by lining up in the cathedral’s shape

Sunday, April 21, 2019 - 07:24 PM

French sailors have paid tribute to the fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral by lining up in the shape of it.

The Marine Nationale, France’s navy, tweeted an aerial photograph of a large group of sailors on board an aircraft carrier standing in the shape of the cathedral which is still standing but was badly damaged in Monday’s blaze.

Sailors dressed in the colours of the French flag also stood in the shape of the word Paris.

A group of colourfully dressed sailors depicted one of the cathedral’s famed stained glass windows.

The photograph was taken in the Indian Ocean of sailors of the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, according to the Marine Nationale.

The sailors were showing “solidarity” with Paris in the wake of the blaze, the navy tweeted.

Notre Dame was left severely damaged by the fire (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Notre Dame was left severely damaged by a fire on Monday which caused the cathedral’s spire to collapse.

French prime minister Edouard Philippe has announced that there will be an international competition for architects to rebuild the spire.

The work should be complete within five years, according to Emmanuel Macron, the country’s president.

- Press Association

