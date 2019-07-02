News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
French protesters block Amazon sites over climate and jobs

Tuesday, July 02, 2019 - 04:27 PM

Environmental activists have been joined by yellow vest protesters in disrupting Amazon sites in France, accusing the online company of destroying jobs and hurting the planet.

A few dozen demonstrators climbed a fence and forced their way into Amazon offices in northern Paris, according to images shared on social media.

They spoke with employees and staged a sit-in at the security gates.

Environmental activists at the Amazon HQ in Paris (AP)
Regional media also reported protests in the southern city of Toulouse and near the northern city of Lille.

Organisers oppose three new Amazon warehouses set to open around France.

They accuse the company of killing jobs in local businesses, and exacerbating climate change because of the emissions used in transporting its huge volume of goods.

