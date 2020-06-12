French police protest against ban on chokeholds after George Floyd death

French police are protesting against a new ban on chokeholds and limits on what they can do during arrests.

The ban is part of government efforts to stem police brutality and racism in the wake of global protests over George Floyd’s death in the US.

Police from the union Unite SGP Police FO laid their handcuffs on the ground outside some police stations around France on Thursday night in a symbolic protest, and another union plans to take action in Paris today.

Angry French police officers discard their handcuffs to protest reforms, which they say don’t give them the means to properly intervene. 2019 data shows some 10 aggressions against French police daily, making policing one of the toughest jobs in France.pic.twitter.com/8xJlXGdbbp — Based France 🇫🇷 (@BasedFrance) June 11, 2020

Police unions are meeting interior minister Christophe Castaner to discuss changes to police tactics after Mr Castaner announced on Monday that police would no longer be taught to seize suspects by the neck or push on their necks.

Mr Castaner stopped short of banning another technique – pressing on a prone suspect’s chest – which has also has been blamed for leading to asphyxiation and possible death.

Such immobilisation techniques have come under growing criticism since Mr Floyd’s death.

France has seen several protests sparked by Mr Floyd’s death such as this one in Paris last Saturday. Pic: AP/Francois Mori But French police say the new restrictions go too far.

Unite SGP Police FO representative Yves Lefebvre said on BFM television:

They want to prevent us from working.

“Mr Castaner appears to have heard us, but not heard us enough.”

France has seen several protests sparked by Mr Floyd’s death, and another is planned for Saturday.