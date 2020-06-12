News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

French police protest against ban on chokeholds after George Floyd death

French police protest against ban on chokeholds after George Floyd death
French gendarme cross the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris last Saturday ahead of three planned demonstrations on that day to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd. Pic: AP/Michel Euler
By Press Association
Friday, June 12, 2020 - 10:38 AM

French police are protesting against a new ban on chokeholds and limits on what they can do during arrests.

The ban is part of government efforts to stem police brutality and racism in the wake of global protests over George Floyd’s death in the US.

Police from the union Unite SGP Police FO laid their handcuffs on the ground outside some police stations around France on Thursday night in a symbolic protest, and another union plans to take action in Paris today.

Police unions are meeting interior minister Christophe Castaner to discuss changes to police tactics after Mr Castaner announced on Monday that police would no longer be taught to seize suspects by the neck or push on their necks.

Mr Castaner stopped short of banning another technique – pressing on a prone suspect’s chest – which has also has been blamed for leading to asphyxiation and possible death.

READ MORE

Trump vows executive order on police use-of-force standards

Such immobilisation techniques have come under growing criticism since Mr Floyd’s death.

French police protest against ban on chokeholds after George Floyd death
France has seen several protests sparked by Mr Floyd’s death such as this one in Paris last Saturday. Pic: AP/Francois Mori
But French police say the new restrictions go too far.

Unite SGP Police FO representative Yves Lefebvre said on BFM television:

They want to prevent us from working.

“Mr Castaner appears to have heard us, but not heard us enough.” 

France has seen several protests sparked by Mr Floyd’s death, and another is planned for Saturday.

READ MORE

Khan warns of ‘violence and disorder’ as far-right protest planned in London

More on this topic

Columbus statue taken down in New JerseyColumbus statue taken down in New Jersey

Trump vows executive order on police use-of-force standardsTrump vows executive order on police use-of-force standards

Dangerous to label ‘decent Americans as racist’, Trump warnsDangerous to label ‘decent Americans as racist’, Trump warns

Slave trader’s name removed from UK tower block as more statues set to go in LondonSlave trader’s name removed from UK tower block as more statues set to go in London


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Black Lives MatterGeorge FloydTOPIC: George Floyd

More in this Section

Kelly Clarkson seeks divorce from husband of nearly seven yearsKelly Clarkson seeks divorce from husband of nearly seven years

Egypt to reopen tourist destinations less hard-hit by coronavirusEgypt to reopen tourist destinations less hard-hit by coronavirus

Country group Lady Antebellum change name amid slavery association concernsCountry group Lady Antebellum change name amid slavery association concerns

Johnson and von der Leyen to hold virtual summit to break post-Brexit deadlockJohnson and von der Leyen to hold virtual summit to break post-Brexit deadlock


Lifestyle

Paul Reid left school without a Leaving Certificate and is now head of the Health Service Executive. So where did it all go right, asks Catherine ShanahanHSE's Paul Reid on his prescription for success

Sorting out Cork people for ages ..Ask Audrey: West Cork staycations are so now on Douglas Road

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »