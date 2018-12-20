NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
French police handed pay boost after protests

Thursday, December 20, 2018 - 09:10 AM

The French government has bowed to police demands for a salary boost and years of overtime pay after officers staged a series of protests, including at the main Paris airport.

Police have been massively overstretched after weeks containing protests by the grassroots yellow vest movement.

A deadly attack last week near the Strasbourg Christmas market has led to increased holiday surveillance around France, adding to demands on officers.

The yellow vest protesters march near the Champs Elysees (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

The Interior Ministry said today that two days of meetings with police unions produced an agreement to boost pay.

Unions said President Emmanuel Macron’s government also agreed to pay €275m in back overtime pay, but details have yet to be worked out.

Unions welcomed the deal. But some police are still calling for a protest today near the Champs-Elysees, a flashpoint of recent rioting.

- Press Association


