French PM holds talks after violent protests in Paris

Monday, December 03, 2018 - 09:30 AM

French prime minister Edouard Philippe is holding crisis talks with representatives of major political parties in the wake of violent anti-government protests that have rocked Paris.

More than 100 people were injured in the French capital and 412 were arrested over the weekend during France’s worst urban riot in years, with dozens of cars torched.

A woman walks past graffiti reading “Paris is ours”, near the Arc de Triomphe (AP)

President Emmanuel Macron held an emergency meeting on security with Mr Philippe on Sunday and the government has not ruled out the possibility of imposing a state of emergency.

It is the third straight weekend of clashes in Paris.

The protests began last month with motorists upset over a fuel tax hike and have grown to encompass a range of complaints that Mr Macron’s government does not care about the problems of ordinary people.

Press Association


