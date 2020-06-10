News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

French navy rescue migrants rowing raft made of windsurfing boards with shovels as oars

French navy rescue migrants rowing raft made of windsurfing boards with shovels as oars
The four migrants were taken ashore at Dunkirk and handed over to border police. Pic: Prefecture Maritime de la Manche/PA
Wednesday, June 10, 2020 - 02:56 PM

Four migrants tried to cross the English Channel aboard a makeshift raft made from two windsurfing boards that had been lashed together.

They sought to make the perilous journey today using shovels as oars and were spotted by the Dunkirk Seaways ferry about 5.5km off the coast of Calais.

Staff onboard the ferry then sent a warning to French authorities at about 12.25am.

Tired and suffering from mild hypothermia, the four people were rescued by the French navy at about 6.45am, authorities said.

They did not appear to be wearing any lifejackets or buoyancy aids, despite the low sea temperature and dangerous waters.

They were taken ashore at Dunkirk and handed over to border police.

More migrants are believed to have tried to cross the English Channel today.

At least two of the UK's Border Force boats, the cutter Hunter and coastal patrol vessel Speedwell, have been in operation off the UK coast.

More than 1,440 migrants have now crossed to the UK on small boats since the coronavirus lockdown was announced, according to data gathered by the PA news agency.

This is despite the continuing coronavirus crisis and repeated warnings of the dangers of crossing the English Channel in small boats.

Giving evidence to the UK's Commons home affairs committee last month, former head of the Border Force Tony Smith said he cannot see an immediate end to the crisis.

READ MORE

Grenfell campaigners claim 'thousands of lives still at risk' from flammable cladding three years after fire

More on this topic

Ireland sees asylum applications rise by almost a third in a yearIreland sees asylum applications rise by almost a third in a year

Immigrant Council helped 27 female trafficking victims, including children, last yearImmigrant Council helped 27 female trafficking victims, including children, last year

More migrants make it to UK shores amid bank holiday surgeMore migrants make it to UK shores amid bank holiday surge

Crawford exhibition highlights migrants' plightCrawford exhibition highlights migrants' plight


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

MigrantsrefugeesTOPIC: Migrant crisis

More in this Section

Young people likely to follow guidance if messages are from celebrities – expertYoung people likely to follow guidance if messages are from celebrities – expert

Neo-Nazi terrorist group ‘diehards’ jailed for National Action membershipNeo-Nazi terrorist group ‘diehards’ jailed for National Action membership

Supermodel Bar Refaeli signs plea bargain for tax evasionSupermodel Bar Refaeli signs plea bargain for tax evasion

Father of missing student nurse wants Madeleine McCann suspect questionedFather of missing student nurse wants Madeleine McCann suspect questioned


Lifestyle

Among today's highlights: David Brophy concludes his choir series, and the late Connemara cartographer Tim Robinson features in a fascinating documentaryWednesday TV highlights: David Brophy's choir series and Tim Robinson's Connemara among today's best

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »