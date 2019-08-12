News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

French ministers call for probe into Jeffrey Epstein’s links to country

French ministers call for probe into Jeffrey Epstein’s links to country
By Press Association
Monday, August 12, 2019 - 11:43 AM

France’s government wants prosecutors to open an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s links to the country following his death in a Manhattan prison cell.

The secretaries of state for women’s rights and protecting children said in a statement today that it is “fundamental” to launch an investigation in France so that his death “doesn’t deprive the victims of the justice they deserve” and to protect other girls from “this kind of predator”.

US authorities said Epstein had a residence in Paris and used a fake Austrian passport to travel to France in the 1980s.

The French statement did not elaborate on other links to France.

The high-flying US financier was accused of sexually abusing underage girls for years and charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy.

He pleaded not guilty.

The Paris prosecutor’s office did not immediately comment.

READ MORE

New York jail that held Jeffrey Epstein ‘short staffed’

More on this topic

'The black card in the Meath game was very harsh' - Kerry to appeal Stephen O'Brien suspension'The black card in the Meath game was very harsh' - Kerry to appeal Stephen O'Brien suspension

Working Life: Dr Clodagh Keohane, consultant haematologist at MUHWorking Life: Dr Clodagh Keohane, consultant haematologist at MUH

Love Island’s Jordan will making an appearance in Clonakilty next weekLove Island’s Jordan will making an appearance in Clonakilty next week

Eddie Jones to reveal England squad well in advance of deadlineEddie Jones to reveal England squad well in advance of deadline

Jeffrey Epstein

More in this Section

Muslims in India-controlled Kashmir allowed to walk to mosques for Eid festivalMuslims in India-controlled Kashmir allowed to walk to mosques for Eid festival

Nigel Farage: Britain's Queen Mother was an ‘overweight, chain-smoking gin drinker’Nigel Farage: Britain's Queen Mother was an ‘overweight, chain-smoking gin drinker’

Hong Kong airport cancels flights over protestHong Kong airport cancels flights over protest

Man fights off grizzly bear with penknife in CanadaMan fights off grizzly bear with penknife in Canada


Lifestyle

I’m seeing a wonderful woman and we have a huge physical attraction.Sex advice with Suzi Godson: Everything is great - apart from the sex

Dr Clodagh Keohane, consultant haematologist, Mercy UniversityHospital (MUH) Cork.Working Life: Dr Clodagh Keohane, consultant haematologist at MUH

My eight-year-old daughter has developed warts on her fingers. Is there a remedy I can use?Natural health: My child has developed warts; my hair has become very fine since I had a baby

Herbal infusions can contain properties to alleviate problems associated with menstruation, says Ciara McDonnell.Period pain: Can herbal teas beat PMS?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »