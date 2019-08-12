French ministers call for probe into Jeffrey Epstein’s links to country

France’s government wants prosecutors to open an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s links to the country following his death in a Manhattan prison cell.

The secretaries of state for women’s rights and protecting children said in a statement today that it is “fundamental” to launch an investigation in France so that his death “doesn’t deprive the victims of the justice they deserve” and to protect other girls from “this kind of predator”.

US authorities said Epstein had a residence in Paris and used a fake Austrian passport to travel to France in the 1980s.

The French statement did not elaborate on other links to France.

The high-flying US financier was accused of sexually abusing underage girls for years and charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy.

He pleaded not guilty.

The Paris prosecutor’s office did not immediately comment.