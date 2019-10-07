News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

French government admits security breach failed to detect signs of radicalisation of policeman who killed four

By Press Association
Monday, October 07, 2019 - 12:35 PM

France’s interior minister has acknowledged that there was a breach in security that failed to detect signs of radicalisation of a police employee who killed four people inside Paris police headquarters.

Christophe Castaner told France Inter radio the attacker had previously “justified” the deadly 2015 Islamic extremist attack on satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in front of his colleagues, but no written report was made at the time.

An internal investigation has been launched, in addition to the judicial investigation.

Police headquarters in Paris (Michel Euler/AP)
The longtime police employee stabbed four colleagues to death on Thursday before he was shot and killed.

The counter-terrorism prosecutor said the attacker was probably in contact with members of an ultra-conservative Islamic movement.

His wife was released from police custody on Sunday without any charges, Mr Castaner said.

