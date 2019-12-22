News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro dies aged 86

French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro dies aged 86
Sunday, December 22, 2019 - 06:05 PM

French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro has died at the age of 86.

His death was confirmed on Sunday by the eponymous Paris fashion house he founded in 1965.

In an Instagram post, the house said Ungaro “will remain in our memories as the master of sensuality, of colour and flamboyance”.

The designer, who was known for his use of vibrant colour, mixed prints and elegant draping, died in Paris on Saturday, according to French media.

Emanuel Ungaro retired in 2004 (Laurent Rebours/AP)
Emanuel Ungaro retired in 2004 (Laurent Rebours/AP)

Born in the southern French city of Aix-en-Provence in 1933, Ungaro learned to sew from his father, an Italian tailor, and moved to Paris when he was 23-years-old.

He started working as an assistant to Spanish fashion designer Cristobal Balenciaga two years later.

Ungaro then worked for the Courreges house for a couple of years before starting his own company.

For decades, Ungaro clothed celebrities and actresses, including Jacqueline Kennedy, Gena Rowlands and Catherine Deneuve.

In 1996, he sold his house to the Italian group Ferragamo.

Ungaro kept creating collections and finally retired in 2004.

He is survived by his wife and their daughter.

Emanuel UngaroTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Police and protesters clash at Hong Kong rally in support of China’s UighursPolice and protesters clash at Hong Kong rally in support of China’s Uighurs

Iraqis protest as deadline looms to name new prime ministerIraqis protest as deadline looms to name new prime minister

Two women dead after ‘stabbing’ in UK village; man arrestedTwo women dead after ‘stabbing’ in UK village; man arrested

Thirteen injured in shooting at Chicago house partyThirteen injured in shooting at Chicago house party


Lifestyle

Yesterday evening, when we went to ‘our village’ in the Valley of the Great King on the island of La Gomera in the Canaries, we saw an owl in the first hour of darkness, and it was heartening to know that such things hadn’t changed.Great to see owls on our return to La Gomera

If the robin is the ‘Christmas bird’, then the snow bunting is the ‘white-Christmas’ one; its arrival here each winter is as irregular and unpredictable as snow during the festive season.Snow bunting is beautiful, but a rare visitor

By now, pubs and homes are well stocked with booze for Christmas but, given the time of year that’s in it, few give a thought to what to do with the huge amount of waste from the brewing process.Ending the waste of spent grain

The Irish coast is famous for its rough, wild coastline and we have even tied a nice ribbon around it and marketed it to sell its appeal.Islands of Ireland: Survival at Conor’s Island

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »