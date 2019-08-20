News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
French couple could face jail for taking sand from Sardinian beach

By Press Association
Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 04:57 PM

A French couple face up to six years in jail for taking around 88lb of sand from a beach on the Italian island of Sardinia.

Italian finance police said they discovered the white sand from Chia beach stashed in 14 plastic bottles in the couple’s car during a check as it boarded a ferry Sardinia to France on August 15.

The couple told police they did not know it was against the law to take the island’s famed sand, which is protected as a public good.

If found guilty, they face one to six years in jail for aggravated theft.

It is not clear when a trial may be held.

Italian police said the theft was one of the biggest revealed during a recent crackdown.

