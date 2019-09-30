News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
French and foreign dignitaries gather to pay tribute to Chirac

By Press Association
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 08:32 AM

Past and current heads of states are gathering in Paris to pay tribute to former French president Jacques Chirac.

A private family church service for Mr Chirac, who died last week at the age of 86, will take  place on Monday.

Later, President Emmanuel Macron presides over military honours for Mr Chirac near the site of Napoleon’s tomb, in the courtyard of Les Invalides.

A woman pays her respects as she touches a portrait of Jacques Chirac (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)
A woman pays her respects as she touches a portrait of Jacques Chirac (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

Mr Chirac’s coffin will then be taken to the Saint-Sulpice church for a ceremony attended by Mr Macron and other heads of state, including Russian president Vladimir Putin.

A minute’s silence will also be held in schools and public buildings across the country on the national day of mourning.

A mainstay of French politics for four decades, Mr Chirac served as Paris mayor, prime minister, and France’s president from 1995 to 2007.

