News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Freezing embryos has no impact on IVF success rate, study concludes

Monday, June 24, 2019 - 03:00 PM

A popular strategy for raising IVF pregnancy rates by freezing embryos has been shown to have no improvement in a large trial.

Success rates after freezing all embryos for later transfer were no better than fresh transfers, a randomised trial at eight clinics in Denmark, Sweden and Spain found.

Dr Sacha Stormlund, from Copenhagen University Hospital in Denmark, said: “Our findings give no support to a general freeze-all strategy in normally menstruating women.

“The results of this trial were as we expected, namely to see similar pregnancy rates between the fresh and freeze-all treatment groups.

Research was carried out in Denmark, Sweden and Spain (PA)
Research was carried out in Denmark, Sweden and Spain (PA)

“So I think it can now plausibly be said that there is no indication for a general freeze-all strategy in women with regular menstrual cycles who are not at immediate risk of overstimulation in IVF.”

She presented the findings of the trial, which involved 460 IVF patients, at the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology in Vienna, Austria.

The study was prompted by the growing trend of freezing all embryos generated in the first cycle of pregnancy and transferring them after thawing in a later cycle.

This approach has proved a popular alternative to using fresh embryos in the initial cycle.

However the freeze-all approach is still advised as a safety measure for IVF patients responding excessively to ovarian stimulation, such as women with polycystic ovary syndrome.

- Press Association

healthIVFTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Iran threatens to shoot down more American drones

Death toll from Cambodia building collapse rises

UK could join US in assault on Iran, Jeremy Hunt says

Boris Johnson insists he will not ‘bottle it’ on Brexit date


Lifestyle

Sex advice: Help! I can't find her G-spot

Live at the Marquee: Silver-tongued troubadour Kris Kristofferson stands the test of time

The Big Five: Taking on the Reeks District in Kerry

Online Lives: Makeup artist and blogger Aisling Regan

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »