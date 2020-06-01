News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Free sunflower for visitors as Dutch art galleries reopen

Free sunflower for visitors as Dutch art galleries reopen
Monday, June 01, 2020 - 02:19 PM

Some of the most beloved museums in the world reopened to the public in the Netherlands, with Rembrandt’s The Night Watch and Van Gogh’s Sunflowers back on show.

And out of gratitude, visitors to the Van Gogh museum even received a real sunflower upon their departure.

At the Mauritshuis in The Hague, the gaze of Vermeer’s Girl With The Pearl was also enticing visitors to come back.

All such treasures had been hidden from the public for over two months as the nations was forced into lockdown measures for Covid-19.

At the most famous institution, the Rijksmuseum, visitors even got to hear that the blockbuster show “aravaggio-Bernini. Baroque in Rome” was being extended until September.

A limited amount of visitors admire Rembrandt’s Night Watch (Peter Dejong/AP)
A limited amount of visitors admire Rembrandt’s Night Watch (Peter Dejong/AP)

Museums all over the world have been struggling to get through the pandemic crisis and Unesco has said that one in eight might have to close their doors for good.

Some of the major institutions in Europe have been losing over two million euros (2.2 million US dollars) a month.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Seven dead in flooding as first tropical storm of season hits Central AmericaSeven dead in flooding as first tropical storm of season hits Central America

Thousands march across London protesting against George Floyd deathThousands march across London protesting against George Floyd death

SpaceX: Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken set foot on the space stationSpaceX: Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken set foot on the space station

Daily 200,000 coronavirus testing capacity target in UK hit a day early, says HancockDaily 200,000 coronavirus testing capacity target in UK hit a day early, says Hancock


Lifestyle

Shoppers have been stocking up on sexy underwear at home.Lingerie sales are soaring: 7 of the best pieces to buy now

The brand has unveiled a 100-piece ‘digi date night’ range.This fashion brand has launched a collection for virtual dates

The opulent Airbnb listing is in the Art Nouveau style.You can stay in the palatial Barcelona apartment from Killing Eve

Frozen Nutella loaf? Anything with Nutella is fine by us.Frozen Nutella loaf recipe

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 13
  • 23
  • 29
  • 33
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »