News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Frederick Douglass statue vandalised on anniversary of famous speech

Frederick Douglass statue vandalised on anniversary of famous speech
Monday, July 06, 2020 - 09:33 AM

A statue of US abolitionist Frederick Douglass has been ripped from its base in Rochester, New York state, on the anniversary of one of his most famous speeches, delivered in that city in 1852.

Police said the statue of Douglass was taken on Sunday from Maplewood Park, a site along the Underground Railroad where Douglass and Harriet Tubman helped shuttle slaves to freedom.

The statue was found at the brink of the Genesee River gorge about 50ft from its pedestal, police said. There was damage to the base and a finger.

A woman walks past a mural in tribute to Frederick Douglass in Boston (AP)
A woman walks past a mural in tribute to Frederick Douglass in Boston (AP)

On July 5 1852 in Rochester, Douglass gave the speech, “What to the slave is the Fourth of July?” in which he called the celebration of liberty a sham in a nation that enslaves and oppresses its black citizens.

Douglass said that to a slave, American Independence Day is “a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim”.

Carvin Eison, a leader of the project that brought the Douglass statue to the park, told the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle that another statue will take its place because the damage to the figure is too significant.

He told WROC: “Is this some type of retaliation because of the national fever over confederate monuments right now? Very disappointing – it’s beyond disappointing.”


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Frederick DouglassTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Collapsing tree narrowly misses pedestrians at London crossroadsCollapsing tree narrowly misses pedestrians at London crossroads

Hot dog champions set world records at famous food festHot dog champions set world records at famous food fest

Boris Johnson leads UK-wide applause for NHS to mark 72nd anniversaryBoris Johnson leads UK-wide applause for NHS to mark 72nd anniversary

Scottish independence support ahead in polls for ‘sustained period,’ expert saysScottish independence support ahead in polls for ‘sustained period,’ expert says


Lifestyle

Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll provides today's top telly tips.Monday's TV highlights: Spurs vs. Everton, and drama from 'Love/Hate' and 'I May Destroy You'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »