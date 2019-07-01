News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Freak hailstorm leaves Mexican city under two metres of ice

A woman and a child walk on hail in the eastern area of Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico. Picture: ULISES RUIZ/AFP/Getty Images
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 01, 2019 - 03:25 PM

Residents of Guadalajara are counting the cost - and scratching their heads - after waking up to hailstones piled a metre deep in the middle of the summer.

The Mexican city was slammed by a freak hailstorm yesterday morning that buried cars, wrecked roofs and blocked streets.

CNN reports a mix of atmospheric conditions and the region's mountainous terrain created the perfect conditions for the bizarre weather.

The city had been experiencing summer temperatures of around 31C in recent days.

Some neighbourhoods woke up to ice pellets that were up to two metres deep.

Around 200 homes and businesses reported damage from the hail with at least 50 vehicles swept away.

There were no casualties reported.

