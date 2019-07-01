Freak hailstorm leaves Mexican city under two metres of ice

Residents of Guadalajara are counting the cost - and scratching their heads - after waking up to hailstones piled a metre deep in the middle of the summer.

The Mexican city was slammed by a freak hailstorm yesterday morning that buried cars, wrecked roofs and blocked streets.

CNN reports a mix of atmospheric conditions and the region's mountainous terrain created the perfect conditions for the bizarre weather.

Freak hailstorm hit Guadalajara, Mexico, early this morning, causing hail accumulation of up to 1.5 meter (5 feet) high

The city had been experiencing summer temperatures of around 31C in recent days.

Some neighbourhoods woke up to ice pellets that were up to two metres deep.

Around 200 homes and businesses reported damage from the hail with at least 50 vehicles swept away.

There were no casualties reported.