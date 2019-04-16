NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Francois-Henri Pinault – the fashion mogul who has pledged €100m for Notre Dame's restoration

Tuesday, April 16, 2019 - 10:06 AM

Married to Hollywood star Salma Hayek and the son of a French business mogul, Francois-Henri Pinault has become one of the most important figures in the luxury goods industry and a regular on the front row of catwalk shows.

He began his career at his father Francois Pinault’s company Pinault Distribution, which later became PPR and then Kering, in 1987 and is now its chairman and chief executive.

Under his leadership the group sold off its retail assets including La Redoute and Printemps and merged with the Gucci Group, which oversees luxury brands including Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen, to become one of the biggest players in high-end fashion.

Francois-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek attending the British Fashion Awards in 2015 (Ian West/PA)

He changed the name of the group from PPR to Kering in 2013 in reference to his Breton roots.

Mr Pinault, 56, has been president of his family’s investment firm, Groupe Artemis, since 2003, and it is this group that will donate funds to help restore Notre Dame Cathedral after it was devastated by fire.

In a statement obtained by French newspaper Le Figaro, he said: “My father (Francois Pinault) and myself have decided to release a sum of 100 million euro from our Artemis funds (the family holding company) to participate in the effort that will be necessary for the complete reconstruction of Notre Dame.”

Mr Pinault married Hayek in Paris in 2009 and the couple have an 11-year-old daughter named Valentina.

He was previously married to Dorothee Lepere and dated supermodel Linda Evangelista.

READ MORE

How Notre Dame’s age and design fuelled flames and foiled firefighters

- Press Association

More on this topic

Update: No evidence Notre Dame fire was deliberate, says Paris prosecutor

Firefighters share video and images of their battle with Notre Dame inferno

How the Notre Dame Cathedral fire unfolded

Parisians gather to mourn catastrophic damage to cathedral

KEYWORDS

Francois-Henri PinaultSalma HayekNotre DameParisfire

More in this Section

‘Mayor Pete’ joins 2020 Democratic presidential race

Man charged over Grenfell Tower effigy video

Congresswoman has had ‘increase in direct threats on my life’ since Trump tweet

Gatwick drone operators had inside link, airport head suggests


Lifestyle

Making Cents: State grants for renewable energy lead to savings

The rise of the wine hotel: 5 of the best locations to taste test this new travel trend

Walk a mile in their slippers: Do ‘pyjama girls’ really merit a place in Irish society?

Celina Buckley is bringing Irish mythology to children’s books

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 13, 2019

    • 6
    • 7
    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 44
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »