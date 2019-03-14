NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

France tries to contain 9km-long fuel spill off coast

Thursday, March 14, 2019 - 12:14 PM

French authorities are working to contain a fuel spill off the Atlantic coast after an Italian container ship sank following a fire.

French and British rescue teams saved all 27 people on board the Grande America after it sank on Tuesday, according to a French government statement.

Images released today by the French navy showed flames and plumes of black smoke spewing from the ship as it listed sharply.

The Grande America vessel on fire off the west coast of France (Marine Nationale via AP)

The regional maritime authority said the ship has since leaked fuel over an area of about 9kms long.

READ MORE

Watch: ‘Brief but fierce’ tornado damages houses in Germany

The ship was carrying about 2,200 tons of fuel before the accident, a French government minister said.

France has reached out to the European Maritime Security Agency for help using satellites to locate leaks.

The ship sank about 200 miles west of the French city of La Rochelle, while en route from Hamburg to Casablanca.

The regional prosecutor has opened an investigation and France has issued a formal warning to the ship’s operator to assess the damage and help prevent more leaking.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Top leader of crime family shot dead in New York

Philippe Coutinho: You never know what the future holds

Watch: ‘Brief but fierce’ tornado damages houses in Germany

Formula One driver guide for 2019

KEYWORDS

FranceFuel spill

More in this Section

Rescue workers look for signs of life after building collapses in Nigeria

Brexit latest: Arlene Foster outlines what the DUP wants in Brexit deal

What are British MPs voting on in the latest Brexit showdown?

Fresh state charges could prevent Trump pardon for former aide Paul Manafort


Lifestyle

Learning Points: Jeers to alcohol abuse on St Patrick’s Day

The Professional Worrier: How to manage anxiety and home and at work

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »