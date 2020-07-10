News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

France to rebuild Notre Dame in its former likeness

France to rebuild Notre Dame in its former likeness
Friday, July 10, 2020 - 09:47 AM

Notre Dame Cathedral will be rebuilt just the way it stood before last year’s devastating fire.

There will be no swimming pool or organic garden on the roof of the medieval Paris monument, or contemporary glass spire, or other modern twists and to stay historically accurate, it will again be built with potentially toxic lead.

That is the verdict reached by French President Emmanuel Macron, the cathedral’s present-day architects and the general in charge of the colossal reconstruction project for one of the world’s most treasured landmarks.

Mr Macron, who wants Notre Dame reopened in time for the 2024 Olympics, had initially pushed for a contemporary touch on top of the cathedral, prompting eye-catching proposals from architects around the world.

French firefighters tackle the fire at Notre Dame cathedral (Benoit Moser/Pompiers de Paris/PA)
French firefighters tackle the fire at Notre Dame cathedral (Benoit Moser/Pompiers de Paris/PA)

But Mr Macron came around to the traditionalists’ argument, and approved reconstruction plans for the 12th century monument that were presented on Thursday, according to a statement from the state agency overseeing the project.

The plan includes recreating the 19th-century spire by Viollet Le Duc that collapsed in the fire, and “favours fidelity to the monument’s form and a restoration of the cathedral in its latest state”, the statement said.

That means the state Notre Dame was in the afternoon of April 15 2019, before fire broke out beneath its roof, toppling its spire, consuming the roof and threatening the rose-windowed twin towers that keep the cathedral upright.

More than a year later, the structure remains unstable.

Notre Dame before the blaze (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Notre Dame before the blaze (Andrew Matthews/PA)

It took nearly a year to clear out dangerous lead residue released in the fire and to get to the point where workers could start removing scaffolding that had been in place before the fire for a previous renovation effort.

Actual reconstruction will not start until next year.

The reconstruction plan says it will replicate original materials “to guarantee the authenticity, harmony and coherence of this masterpiece of Gothic art”.

Those materials originally include tons of lead, which is raising concerns among health and environmental groups.

Toxic lead spewed by the fire forced schools in the area to close and prompted a lengthy, painstaking cleanup effort of the historic neighbourhood on an island in the centre of Paris.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Improve wildlife monitoring to avoid future pandemics, say expertsImprove wildlife monitoring to avoid future pandemics, say experts

NY mayor helps paint Black Lives Matter in front of Trump TowerNY mayor helps paint Black Lives Matter in front of Trump Tower

Officials ‘fear Ghislaine Maxwell might take her own life in custody’Officials ‘fear Ghislaine Maxwell might take her own life in custody’

Missing Seoul mayor’s body found after huge searchMissing Seoul mayor’s body found after huge search


Lifestyle

Testosterone levels drop by 1% a year after the age of 30, so should all middle-aged men be considering hormone replacement therapy to boost their mood and libido? asks Marjorie BrennanHow male hormone deficiency can impact both mood and libido

There are two biggies for the must-see lists this week: the final episodes of I May Destroy You, on BBC; and the first episode of The Plot Against America on Sky Atlantic on Monday/Tuesday.Scene & Heard: New TV shows and old bands

When Tom McDonald, my father in law, discovered that his daughter was marrying a musician, I suspect it was music to his ears. It was if he’d been waiting for me.Tom Dunne: Ennio Morricone, my father-in-law, and me

Tips for potato-growers, a feast of Cuban music, and a scary clown, all in a Friday night's viewing.Friday's TV highlights: Tips for potato-growers, a feast of Cuban music, and a scary clown

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 22
  • 24
  • 32
  • 42
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »