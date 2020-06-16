News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

France sends more police to Dijon after four nights of violent clashes

France sends more police to Dijon after four nights of violent clashes
By Press Association
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 04:11 PM

The French government has sent police reinforcements and a senior official to the Dijon region to quell four nights of unusually violent clashes between rival groups that have left at least 10 injured and cars burned.

The reasons for the unrest are under investigation, but local officials say it appears linked to the drug trade and tensions between members of France’s Chechen community and other groups.

Similar clashes have erupted in the Mediterranean city of Nice in recent days, which the mayor attributed to tensions over drug territory between local Chechen residents and their rivals. Four people were reported injured there.

The unrest in Dijon’s Gresilles neighbourhood began last week after a teenager from the Chechen community was attacked by local drug dealers, according to broadcaster France Bleu.

Members of the Chechen community called on social networks for revenge, and fighting broke out on Friday.

Youths on the streets in Dijon (BFM TV/AP)
Youths on the streets in Dijon (BFM TV/AP)

After tensions continued through the weekend, the interior minister ordered police reinforcements to the area and announced on Monday that the government would take over management of the situation.

Images from BFM television showed two cars and several rubbish bins on fire and black smoke rising over a leafy neighbourhood of low-rise apartment buildings.

Young people wearing hoods and masks carried metal bars or bats as they roamed the area, and a makeshift petrol bomb in a plastic bottle lay on the pavement.

A police helicopter circled overhead, and a dozen police vans lined a nearby street as firefighters sought to douse the scattered blazes.

Local residents told BFM they felt abandoned by police as the violence raged over the weekend.

The local prefect, the senior government official for the area, insisted in a statement that “police guaranteed the respect of public order in a complex situation” as they tried to cool tempers and contain the violence.

After the government sent reinforcements, junior minister Laurent Nunez visited the area on Tuesday, and praised local police for their efforts.

The local administration said at least 10 people have been injured.

Graffiti on a nearby shopfront read “Long Live Putin”, in reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose military fought Chechen militants in two wars in the 1990s and early 2000s.

France offered asylum to many Chechens at the time, and there are now Chechen communities scattered around France.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

DijonNice

More in this Section

Two neo-Nazis go on trial accused of killing German politicianTwo neo-Nazis go on trial accused of killing German politician

Parents of Madeleine McCann deny receiving police letter saying she is deadParents of Madeleine McCann deny receiving police letter saying she is dead

Clinical trial for anti-inflammatory drug that could reduce Covid-19 deathsClinical trial for anti-inflammatory drug that could reduce Covid-19 deaths

Covid-19 deaths in England and Wales at lowest level since start of lockdown – ONSCovid-19 deaths in England and Wales at lowest level since start of lockdown – ONS


Lifestyle

Feline-inspired frames are a summer essential, says Katie Wright.5 of the best cat eye sunglasses for every face shape

Taking inspiration from the Northern Lights, it’s all about streaks of purple, blue and green.‘Aurora Borealis’ hair is the coolest new trend of the summer

Finding calm and positive energy at home has never felt more important, says Sam Wylie-Harris.Simple ways to bring more Feng Shui into your home

Face masks, online check-in, and more disinfectant than you could fit in the hotel pool.How the world’s hotels are adapting to welcome visitors back

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »