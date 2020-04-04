France records 1,000 more Covid-19 deaths bringing death toll to 6,500

France's coronavirus death toll has risen by more than 1,000 to 6,500.

The head of the country's national health agency said the steep rise in fatalities was due to deaths in care homes for the elderly.

There are more than 1,000,000 confirmed cases worldwide and over 54,000, deaths according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

More than 800 people have died in Spain over the last 24 hours, after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

That takes the total number of deaths there to more than 11,500.

The country now has nearly 125,000 cases of Covid-19 - that's more than 7,000 since yesterday.

It puts Spain ahead of Italy as the nation with the second-most infections behind the US.

However, there is a glimmer of hope in Italy, which has seen nearly 14,000 deaths, after a flattening of the number of new infections.

In the UK, lower risk prisoners who are in the last two months of their jail sentences will be considered for early release.

There are fears a coronavirus outbreak among inmates could leave hospitals overwhelmed.

Under emergency powers, they'd be able to leave on temporary licence but could be recalled.

The offenders will also have to pass a risk assessment and will be monitored electronically.

Also in Britain, a 99-year-old woman is believed to be the oldest person in the UK to recover from coronavirus.

End-of-life drugs had been ordered for Rita Reynolds who is based at a care home in Manchester.

But after falling ill 10 days ago, she is now said to be looking forward to turning 100 in July.

Meanwhile, in China, a national day of mourning for all those who have died from coronavirus is taking place.

More than 3,000 people have passed away in the country after testing positive for Covid-19, while there are more than 80,000 recorded cases there.

Activity in all major cities has been stopped and a three-minute reflection was been held.