France recalls ambassador to Italy after yellow vest meeting

Thursday, February 07, 2019 - 03:06 PM

France is recalling its ambassador to Italy amid mounting tensions relating to yellow vest protesters.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in a statement that the ambassador is being brought back for “consultations”, and urged Italy to return to friendly relations worthy of “our common destiny”.

France’s Foreign Ministry called that an “unacceptable” interference in French democracy, and unprecedented since the two neighbours joined together after World War Two to help create the European Union.

“The campaign for the European elections cannot justify the lack of respect for each people or for their democracy,” Ms von der Muhll said.

Italian deputy premier Luigi Di Maio (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Italy’s deputy prime minister Luigi Di Maio met earlier this week with supporters of a yellow vest group seeking to run in the European Parliament elections in May.

Mr Di Maio has said his populist movement is ready to help France’s anti-government protesters, and has accused France of fuelling Europe’s migrant crisis.

Mr Di Maio’s meeting with yellow vest activists came after Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini called President Macron “a terrible president” in January.

He said he hoped French voters would send President Macron a message during the European elections by showing their support for far-right leader Marine Le Pen, with whom Mr Salvini is allied in European politics.

Mr Di Maio had already sparked annoyance in January when he accused France of leading colonial-style policies in Africa, prompting the French Foreign Ministry to summon the Italian ambassador.

And the Italian government last autumn accused France of dumping underage migrants over the border without authorisation.

“For several months, France has been the subject of repeated accusations, unfounded attacks and outrageous declarations,” Ms von der Muhll said.

“This is unprecedented since the end of (World War II). To have disagreements is one thing, to exploit the relationship for electoral purposes is another.”

After meeting with members of the Citizens’ Initiative Rally group of yellow vests on Tuesday, Mr Di Maio boasted on Twitter that “the wind of change has crossed the Alps”.

- Press Association


