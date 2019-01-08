NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
France plans crackdown on unauthorised protests

Tuesday, January 08, 2019 - 07:30 AM
By Digital Desk staff

France's prime minister is planning to ban people from taking part in unauthorised demonstrations.

There have been weeks of anti-government protests in the country, many of which have turned violent.

Edouard Philippe also wants to make it illegal for "yellow vest" protesters to wear masks.

Much of France, but particularly Paris, has endured weeks of protest by a nationwide movement that at times descended into violence.

French security forces fired tear gas and flash-bang ammunition at protesters during a march through central Paris over the weekend as several thousand supporters of the yellow vest movement kept up pressure on President Emmanuel Macron with the first action of 2019.


KEYWORDS

Franceyellow vestprotest

