France honours victims of knife attack at Paris police headquarters

By Press Association
Tuesday, October 08, 2019 - 11:02 AM

France’s interior minister has posthumously bestowed France’s highest award, the Legion d’honneur, on the four victims of last week’s knife attack at the Paris police headquarters.

Christophe Castaner honoured the victims during a morning ceremony at the site of the killings in which a long-time police employee stabbed four colleagues to death before being shot dead by police.

French prosecutors are investigating the killings as a potential act of terrorism.

The ceremony came as justice officials said French investigators found a USB stick belonging to the killer, a technology administrator in the police

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner (Francois Mori/AP)
intelligence unit, containing information about his colleagues.

But officials did not immediately confirm several French media reports that the memory stick contained “jihadi propaganda”.

Mr Castaner has acknowledged breaches in security over a failure to detect signs of the radicalisation of the knifeman, a police employee.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron led a national tribute to the dead employees with a speech at the police headquarters following the event.

He is also meeting privately with the families of the victims.

