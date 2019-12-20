News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

France fines Google for abusing ad dominance

France fines Google for abusing ad dominance
By Press Association
Friday, December 20, 2019 - 11:41 AM

France’s competition authority has fined Google €150 million for “abusing its dominant position” in the online ad market.

The agency announced the fine on Friday, saying the methods used by Google Ads are “opaque and difficult to understand” and that the company applies them in an “unequal and arbitrary way”.

It also ordered Google to clarify how it uses Google Ads and its procedures for suspending accounts.

It is the latest of several European fines against Google, which faces little competition for search engine business in Europe.

Google said in a statement that it would appeal, and that its advertising policies are designed to protect consumers “from exploitative and abusive ads”.

Google

More in this Section

Julian Assange in court over Spanish surveillance caseJulian Assange in court over Spanish surveillance case

Boeing’s Starliner crew capsule launches on first space flightBoeing’s Starliner crew capsule launches on first space flight

Boris Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement Bill explainedBoris Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement Bill explained

French telecom company Orange convicted over employee suicidesFrench telecom company Orange convicted over employee suicides


Lifestyle

Rick O’Shea tells Irene Feighan he used to worry about his appearance but it no longer bothers him.Who, me? RTÉ's Rick O’Shea on suffering from imposter syndrome

Well-known figures such as Fiona Shaw, Joe Duffy and Sonia O’Sullivan tell Richard Fitzpatrick about the reads they’ve been most impressed with in 2019.Well-known figures tell us about their favourite book of 2019

Professor Joseph Butler, consultant spine surgeon, Mater Private Hospital and National Spinal Injuries Unit, Mater Misericordiae University HospitalWorking Life: From dawn to dusk with a consultant spine surgeon

Marjorie Brennan talks us through her highlights for 2019.Our contributor Marjorie Brennan selects her highlights of the year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »