News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

France enters new week of strikes over pension changes

France enters new week of strikes over pension changes
By Press Association
Monday, December 16, 2019 - 11:48 AM

French transport strikes against a planned overhaul of the pension system entered their twelfth day Monday, as French president Emmanuel Macron’s government appeared determined to push ahead with its plans.

Authorities measured a record traffic jam of 391 miles in the morning in the Paris region, where only two Metro lines, using automated trains with no drivers, were fully running.

The other 14 metro lines were closed or only very partially running.

Most regional and national trains were at a standstill. International train routes also suffered disruptions.

The strikes have entered their twelfth day (Francois Mori/AP)
The strikes have entered their twelfth day (Francois Mori/AP)

Lorry drivers launched a separate protest movement on Monday, staging road blockages across France to demand better salaries and working conditions.

Mr Macron said last week he wants the government to “continue the work” on the pension changes, which include raising the retirement age to 64 and ending special privileges for some workers.

Major unions want to push the strike through Christmas as a new round of protests across France was planned for Tuesday.

The strikes involve mostly public sector workers, including train drivers, teachers and hospital employees, who fear they will have to work longer for lower pensions.

READ MORE

Arlene Foster: Failure to restore powersharing a shame on all politicians

France

More in this Section

Driver in UK hurt in car explosion after cigarette ignited air freshenerDriver in UK hurt in car explosion after cigarette ignited air freshener

Hong Kong had grimmest year since handover, says Chinese presidentHong Kong had grimmest year since handover, says Chinese president

India citizenship protests intensify after night of violent clashesIndia citizenship protests intensify after night of violent clashes

BBC ‘consciously’ played a part in Labour’s defeat, shadow minister claimsBBC ‘consciously’ played a part in Labour’s defeat, shadow minister claims


Lifestyle

Breathing apps have soared in popularity – here’s how to give it a go without your phone. By Abi Jackson.3 breathing exercises to reduce stress, anxiety and a racing mind

We hear a lot about the geese, ducks and swans that arrive here from colder climes for the winter, but much less about smaller birds that come here to escape harsher conditions in northern Europe.Keep an eye out for redwings this winter

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »