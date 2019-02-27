NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
France and Germany tell UK decisions needed for ‘orderly’ Brexit

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - 02:36 PM

France’s President Emmanuel Macron has said the UK needs a good reason to seek a delay of its scheduled March 29 departure from the European Union.

Speaking in a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris on Wednesday, Mr Macron reiterated that the withdrawal agreement “cannot be renegotiated”.

Any delay request would need to be justified by “a clear perspective on the goal”, he said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a press conference (Gonzalo Fuentes/AP)

“We don’t need time, we need decisions.”

Mrs Merkel said that Germany and France “agree completely” that the already-negotiated withdrawal agreement stands.

“If Britain needs a bit more time, we will not refuse that, but we are aiming for an orderly solution, an orderly withdrawal by the British from the European Union,” she said.

- Press Association

