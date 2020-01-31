News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

France agrees to end Airbus corruption probe in £3bn deal

France agrees to end Airbus corruption probe in £3bn deal
Friday, January 31, 2020 - 03:36 PM

A French court has approved an agreement with Airbus that would see the plane maker pay up to £3 billion to end years of corruption investigations by three countries.

Courts in the US and the UK are still considering their own sides of the deal with the company as part of an unusually large international investigation.

French national financial prosecutor Jean-Francois Bohnert said Airbus had “acknowledged acts of corruption” in negotiating the deal.

British and French authorities are investigating alleged fraud and bribery related to Airbus’s use of outside consultants to sell planes.

US authorities are investigating Airbus’s compliance with American arms trafficking regulations.

Jean-Francois Bohnert (Michel Euler/AP)
Jean-Francois Bohnert (Michel Euler/AP)

The settlement was among the biggest ever in France and the UK in a company corruption case.

While costly, the settlement could allow Airbus to move on from a period that damaged its reputation and led to management and policy changes.

Mr Bohnert said former executives, including ex-chief executive Tom Enders, could still face eventual trial in a separate but related French investigation into wrongdoing by individuals.

Friday’s ruling only concerned Airbus as a company.

Airbus said earlier in the week that it had put aside 3.6 billion euros (£3 billion) to cover the costs of the fine.

France would get 2.1 billion euros (£1.7 billion) of that sum, the UK would get the equivalent of 983 million euros (£826 million) and the US 530 million euros (£445 million).

French prosecutors said the agreement was unprecedented because of its scale and the fact that it had been arranged with three countries.

Investigators gathered 30 million documents and conducted searches or interviews in 20 countries, including of current and former executives and employees.

The French financial prosecutor’s office and British Serious Fraud Office started investigating in 2016, and the US Department of Justice joined in 2018.

AirbusTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Coronavirus outbreak: What we know so farCoronavirus outbreak: What we know so far

Coronavirus: First two patients in UK receiving treatment at specialist centreCoronavirus: First two patients in UK receiving treatment at specialist centre

Facebook to remove posts promoting fake coronavirus curesFacebook to remove posts promoting fake coronavirus cures

Tokyo Olympic organisers playing down cancellation rumoursTokyo Olympic organisers playing down cancellation rumours


Lifestyle

Eve Kelliher looks at the world of building and architecture‘We need to invest in Cork’

To say Martin McDonagh helps us laugh at ourselves is to oversimplify.Review: Safe laughs in Gaiety production of The Lieutenant of Inishmore

Music moves us — not just physically, but emotionally and psychologically, reducing stress and improving mood. And it’s been doing it for centuries, writes Ed PowerIn the mood: Power of music to lift your spirits

Aileen Lee chats to Anouk O’Connell, co-founder of OlannmorDesign/Life: Meet Anouk O’Connell, co-founder of Olannmor

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »