Fox News anchor Ed Henry fired after sexual misconduct investigation

Wednesday, July 01, 2020 - 07:58 PM

Fox News has fired presenter Ed Henry after an investigation into sexual misconduct in the workplace.

The network said it had received a complaint last Thursday from a lawyer about the misconduct.

An outside investigator was hired and, based on the results of that probe, Fox fired the daytime news presenter.

Henry, who co-anchored America’s Newsroom between the hours of 9am and noon on weekdays, had slowly rehabilitated his career on Fox following a four-month leave of absence that ended in 2016.

Ed Henry, left, faced an allegation of sexual misconduct (Richard Drew/AP)
That followed published reports of Henry’s extramarital affair with a Las Vegas cocktail waitress.

Fox offered no details of the complaint that resulted in Henry’s firing, only to say that it happened “years ago”.

Meanwhile, HarperCollins said on Wednesday that it would no longer publish a book by Henry that had been scheduled for September.

Titled Saving Colleen: A Memoir Of The Unbreakable Bond Between A Brother And Sister, it was about Henry donating part of his liver to his sister.

The alleged victim is represented by noted sexual harassment attorney Douglas Wigdor.

Henry’s former co-anchor Sandra Smith announced the firing on the air. Fox said she will continue in her role with rotating co-anchors until a full-time replacement is hired.

Henry, a former White House correspondent for Fox, was only recently elevated to the role on America’s Newsroom.

In a memo to staff, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace reminded employees of Fox’s 2017 overhaul of its human resources operation and the avenues they can follow with a sexual harassment complaint.

Fox’s late former chairman Roger Ailes was fired in 2016 following harassment allegations made by former anchor Gretchen Carlson.

Prime-time anchor Bill O’Reilly lost his job a year later following the revelations of settlements reached with women who had complaints about his behaviour.


Ed HenryFoxTOPIC: Heathrow

