NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Fourth person dies as a result of Netherlands tram shooting

Thursday, March 28, 2019 - 05:00 PM

A fourth victim has died from injuries sustained in the March 18 tram shooting in the Netherlands, an incident being investigated as a possible extremist attack.

The 74-year-old man died on Thursday.

Two men and a woman died on the day of the attack in the city of Utrecht, and one victim remains injured in hospital.

No further details were available.

People lay flowers at a makeshift memorial site (Peter Dejong/AP)

The main suspect in the shooting in the central Dutch city faces multiple manslaughter or murder charges and authorities continue to investigate “terrorist intent” in the attack, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The suspect, a Utrecht resident of Turkish descent, was arrested hours after the shooting.

He has said he acted alone.

Prosecutors say the man has a long criminal record and did not know any of his victims.

- Press Association

More on this topic

How to prevent another mass hate killing like Christchurch

Man charged with attempted murder over Surrey terror stabbing

Police given more time to question Surrey stabbing ‘terror suspect’

Celebrities donate thousands to New Zealand fundraiser

KEYWORDS

tramUtrecht

More in this Section

Ship taken back from migrants after Med hijack arrives in Malta

Brexit: what happens next?

‘Herculean, selfless, inglorious’: What the British papers say on May’s vow to step down

Woman with novel gene mutation lives almost pain-free, researchers find


Lifestyle

Africa’s big cats are in serious trouble, and this is why…

I collected all my single-use plastic for a month and this is what I learned

Why this stock photo collection with non-binary models is so important

How to make your home an Instagram hit in 6 simple steps

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 17
    • 26
    • 31
    • 34
    • 43
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »