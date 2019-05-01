NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Fourth arrest in UK Labour anti-Semitism probe

Wednesday, May 01, 2019 - 03:17 PM

A fourth man has been arrested in connection with a dossier of alleged anti-Semitic offences by members of the UK Labour Party.

The 44-year-old man was arrested in Newham on Wednesday and is in police custody.

An investigation was launched into alleged anti-Semitism among party members in November after a dossier of evidence was handed to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick.

A Met Police spokesman said: “We can confirm police have arrested a fourth man, aged 44, on Wednesday, 1 May, on suspicion of an offence contrary to Section 19 Public Order Act 1986 – publishing or distributing material likely to stir up racial hatred.

Anti-Semitism has no place in our society and we are committed to challenging and campaigning against it in all its forms

“A warrant was executed at an address in Newham. The man is currently in police custody.”

Three others were arrested in March on suspicion of publishing or distributing material likely to stir up racial hatred.

They were a man in his 50s, arrested in Birmingham on March 7, a second man in his 50s held in Tunbridge Wells on March 14 and a woman in her 70s in Wandsworth, south London, on March 21. All three have been released pending further inquiries.

READ MORE

Corbyn in new anti-Semitism row over century-old book

The investigation was prompted by an internal Labour dossier detailing anti-Semitic messages on social media allegedly posted by Labour Party members, which was obtained by LBC radio.

Reports at the time suggested the documents included details of 45 cases, including one which allegedly read: “We shall rid the Jews who are a cancer on us all.”

It is understood that disciplinary action was taken by Labour against the three individuals believed to be under investigation, and they are no longer party members.

A party spokesman said Labour was committed to challenging anti-Semitism.

He said: “We welcome the police investigating these individuals’ alleged crimes.

“Anti-Semitism has no place in our society and we are committed to challenging and campaigning against it in all its forms.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Spike in worldwide anti-Semitic acts, Israeli researchers claim

More on this topic

Kelly: HSE recruitment freeze having detrimental impact on those offered jobs

Labour complaints process ‘deeply flawed’, Glasgow MSP claims

Labour frontbencher Richard Burgon expresses regret over ‘Zionism’ comments

Welsh Labour councillor suspended over 'Hitler had right idea' Facebook comment

KEYWORDS

Anti-semitismLabour

More in this Section

Indonesia's capital is sinking, so the government is moving it

Indonesia's capital is sinking, so the government is moving it

All the key announcements from Facebook’s F8 conference

Farage’s Brexit Party candidate responds to IRA bomb attack questions


Lifestyle

What this writer wants you to know about being a teenage boy with an eating disorder

Forget snooty chauteaux in Burgundy and Bordeaux – this wine resort is a real corker

Why Buenos Aires is the vintage beauty who’ll never lose her looks

Seven snacks you didn’t know were vegan

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »