Four soldiers killed in military helicopter crash in Istanbul

Monday, November 26, 2018 - 10:41 AM

Four soldiers have been killed in a military helicopter crash in Istanbul, Turkish media reports.

The helicopter crashed between two apartment blocks in Istanbul’s Sancaktepe neighbourhood and split into two.

A fifth soldier on board was taken to hospital.

Anadolu Agency said the helicopter, which was on a training mission, hit the roof of a building and then crashed.

Sancaktepe is on the Asian side of the city, which straddles two continents.

No-one else was hurt in the crash.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

The helicopter was returning to Samandira air base, near Sancaktepe, and may have tried to land on an empty plot of land after experiencing a technical fault, private NTV television reported.

The helicopter appeared to have turned over and debris was scattered around the street, video footage from the scene showed.

- Press Association


