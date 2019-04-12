NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Four shot near Nipsey Hussle procession route

Friday, April 12, 2019 - 04:00 PM

A shooting killed one person and wounded three others near the funeral procession route for killed rapper Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles.

Officer Drake Madison said there is no indication the shooting on Thursday evening was connected to the procession.

The gunfire happened at around 6.25pm local time a few streets away from a section of the 25-mile procession route, police said.

The procession drew large crowds of people who lingered well into the night.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the shooting occurred after the procession passed through the area.

South Los Angeles has seen an increase in shootings.

Police chief Michel Moore tweeted: “We must stop this senseless violence.”

- Press Association

