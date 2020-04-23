News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Four police killed by truck after stopping speeding Porsche driver

Four police killed by truck after stopping speeding Porsche driver
Thursday, April 23, 2020 - 07:58 AM

A truck has killed four police officers who had detained a drug-affected speeding driver on an Australian motorway, officials said.

The 41-year-old driver of a Porsche 911 who had been pulled over for speeding by officers on the Eastern Freeway in Melbourne took grisly photos of the crash scene that followed, Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said.

The driver then fled on foot and posted the images online, Mr Ashton said.

The tragedy was the largest loss of police lives in a single incident in Victoria state, he said.


The refrigerated truck driver was under police guard in hospital. He suffered a medical episode after the crash and had lost consciousness, Mr Ashton said.

It was not clear whether the collision was an accident or deliberate, the police chief added.

The Porsche driver, who has a criminal record, was in police custody and was being questioned by homicide detectives, Mr Ashton said.

He had been pulled over 50 minutes before the crash for driving at 25mph above the speed limit, police said. He then tested positive for an illicit drug.

The officers were in an emergency stopping lane arranging to impound the car when they were struck.

The truck hit the back of a police car, spinning it out of the lane, before crashing into the Porsche, which became wedged under the cabin.

All the officers present – three men and woman – died at the scene.


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Kim Jong Un rumours spark succession speculationKim Jong Un rumours spark succession speculation

Trump pushes ahead on immigration ban as experts doubt its impactTrump pushes ahead on immigration ban as experts doubt its impact

Experts rebuff Trump on likely Covid-19 returnExperts rebuff Trump on likely Covid-19 return

New York cats test positive to virusNew York cats test positive to virus


Lifestyle

Well-chosen flowers and shrubs willrequire little or no maintenance, says Peter DowdallHow you can reap rewards of a zero-maintenance garden

Many parents find themselves in the difficult position of having to home school their children while also holding down jobs, writes Helen O’CallaghanHow to timetable school at kitchen table

Have a read of the much anticipated debut by Naoise Dolan, and enjoy something feelgood thanks to Clare Pooley.5 new books to read in lockdown this week

Something that has come up a lot in the past week now that the weather has improved and kids are tempted to be outside playing is how to get them to manage to stay apart while enjoying each other’s company.Mum's the Word: Maintaining a child’s normal relationships in an abnormal world

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

  • 14
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 29
  • 40
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »