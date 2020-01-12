News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Four people injured in Manchester stabbing incident

By Press Association
Sunday, January 12, 2020 - 11:02 PM

Four people have been injured in a stabbing incident in Manchester city centre.

Police were called to reports that two people had been stabbed in the city's Market Street at about 6.20pm on Sunday.

Officers attended and a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of serious assault.

This is being treated as an isolated incident and there is not believed to be any wider threat to the public.

A Taser device was deployed during the arrest, which police are treating as an “isolated incident”.

One person was taken to hospital for treatment.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage or information is urged to contact police."

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage or information is urged to contact police."

GMPknife crimeManchester

