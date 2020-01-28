Four more patients given all-clear for coronavirus in Scotland

Four more people in Scotland have been tested for coronavirus, the Scottish Government has confirmed.

None of those tested returned positive results, taking the total of patients given the all-clear to 11.

The latest UK Government update states that as of 2pm on Tuesday, no-one in the UK has tested positive for the potentially deadly virus, believed to have originated in Wuhan, China.

Across the UK, 97 tests have concluded and all were negative.

Information published on the Scottish Government website states: “There are currently no confirmed cases in the UK or of UK citizens abroad and the risk to the public is low.

“The Government is monitoring the situation closely and will continue to work with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and international community.”

Health Protection Scotland has urged travellers returning from Wuhan who become unwell within a fortnight from a sore throat, cough or breathing difficulties to call their GP or NHS 24.