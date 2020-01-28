News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Four more patients given all-clear for coronavirus in Scotland

Four more patients given all-clear for coronavirus in Scotland
By Press Association
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 03:54 PM

Four more people in Scotland have been tested for coronavirus, the Scottish Government has confirmed.

None of those tested returned positive results, taking the total of patients given the all-clear to 11.

The latest UK Government update states that as of 2pm on Tuesday, no-one in the UK has tested positive for the potentially deadly virus, believed to have originated in Wuhan, China.

Across the UK, 97 tests have concluded and all were negative.

Information published on the Scottish Government website states: “There are currently no confirmed cases in the UK or of UK citizens abroad and the risk to the public is low.

“The Government is monitoring the situation closely and will continue to work with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and international community.”

Health Protection Scotland has urged travellers returning from Wuhan who become unwell within a fortnight from a sore throat, cough or breathing difficulties to call their GP or NHS 24.

More on this topic

Coronavirus outbreak ‘could last for months’Coronavirus outbreak ‘could last for months’

Hong Kong train services to mainland China to cease amid coronavirus outbreakHong Kong train services to mainland China to cease amid coronavirus outbreak

Kildare man in Wuhan concerned he would spread coronavirus if brought homeKildare man in Wuhan concerned he would spread coronavirus if brought home

Germany confirms first case of coronavirusGermany confirms first case of coronavirus

coronavirusScotlandScottish GovernmentUK GovernmentTOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

Researchers make discovery about Down’s syndromeResearchers make discovery about Down’s syndrome

Johnson sets up clash with Trump by giving Huawei limited 5G role in the UKJohnson sets up clash with Trump by giving Huawei limited 5G role in the UK

Sabbatical scheme offers chance to help Bahamas recover from hurricaneSabbatical scheme offers chance to help Bahamas recover from hurricane

Billionaire apologises for saying ‘Africa loves you’ to Donald TrumpBillionaire apologises for saying ‘Africa loves you’ to Donald Trump


Lifestyle

From Audrey Hepburn wearing a strapless ballerina gown, to Angelina Jolie in a suit, the red carpet rarely disappoints.13 of the biggest fashion moments in Bafta history

You might not be able to dictate when you menstruate, but you might be able to help alleviate some of the symptoms.Can you ‘biohack’ your period?

The American actor never fails to impress with her fashion choices.Blake Lively’s 7 best red carpet moments

Let love bloom with these heartfelt choices. By Hannah Stephenson.5 of the most romantic plants for Valentine’s Day

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »