NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Four men on trial over theft of giant gold coin from Berlin museum

Thursday, January 10, 2019 - 01:48 PM

Four young men have gone on trial over the theft of a 100kg Canadian gold coin from a Berlin museum.

The Big Maple Leaf coin, worth several million dollars, was stolen from the Bode Museum in March 2017.

Three men, identified only as Wissam R, Ahmed R and Wayci R, are accused of stealing the coin during the night, using a wheelbarrow to carry it away.

A defendant covers his face as he arrives at the court in Berlin (Paul Zinken/dpa/AP)

The fourth suspect, Dennis W, worked as a guard at the museum for a private security firm and is accused of scouting out the scene.

The four men, aged between 20 and 24 years, went on trial on Thursday in Berlin district court.

Investigators believe that the suspects cut up the coin and sold the pieces.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

CoinGermanyBerlin

Related Articles

Alternative for Germany politician in hospital after being injured in attack

Protester repeats claim MP Anna Soubry is a Nazi in Facebook posts

German politicians have data 'hacked and posted online'

Four hurt after man drives car into crowd of people in Germany

More in this Section

Billionaire Tom Steyer will not seek presidency but backs moves to impeach Trump

Democrats accuse Trump of having a 'temper tantrum' as he walks out of meeting

Link found between oversized waists and smaller brains

New concession on backstop issue following furious row over Brexit vote


Lifestyle

No bones about it: Caring for your skeleton is important from your early years

Simple steps to curb clutter and create a happier, more orderly home

8 essential tips for saving money on your holidays

10 ways to get your child off Fortnite

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 09, 2019

    • 15
    • 16
    • 18
    • 23
    • 39
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »