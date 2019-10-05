News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Four homeless men killed while sleeping in New York City rampage

By Press Association
Saturday, October 05, 2019 - 03:06 PM

Four men who are believed to have been homeless have been brutally attacked and killed in New York City.

New York Police Department Detective Annette Shelton said a fifth man was also attacked with a large metal object, and he remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The weapon has been seized by police.

New York Police Department officers investigate the scene of an attack in Manhattan (Jeenah Moon/AP)
Police responded to a 911 call just before 2am local time (7am BST) while one assault was in progress in Manhattan’s Chinatown neighbourhood.

The victims were apparently asleep when they were attacked in three different locations in Chinatown.

The four men who died all suffered trauma to the head, police said.

A 24-year-old suspect is in custody, but has yet to be charged.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

