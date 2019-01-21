NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Four go on trial in Paris over horse meat found in frozen lasagne

Monday, January 21, 2019 - 11:42 AM

Four people are going on trial in Paris over an alleged scheme that fed consumers across Europe frozen foods containing cheap horse meat fraudulently labelled as pricier beef.

File image via Max Pixel/Creative Commons

The defendants at the trial include two former executives of the French company Spanghero, who are accused of various fraud charges.

The executives deny intentional wrongdoing, according to French media reports.

Horse meat turned up in a dozen European countries in 2013 in frozen supermarket meals such as burgers and lasagne, as well as in school lunches and hospital meals.

Investigators say Spanghero bought horse meat then mislabelled it as beef used in prepared foods.

The EU toughened food control rules as a result.

Horse meat is not dangerous, but the scandal shocked consumers in places where such meat traditionally is not eaten.

PA


KEYWORDS

FranceHorse MeatCourt

Related Articles

Two people dead after fire at French ski resort

Three injured in suspected gas explosion at university in France

French police user tear gas in clashes with yellow vest protesters

Neymar absence no problem for PSG as leaders sweep aside Amiens

More in this Section

CIA officer who inspired Oscar-winning film Argo dies, aged 78

Police officers injured in clashes over Greece-Macedonia name deal

Colombian protesters flood streets after car bombing

Teenage girl tells of helping Skripals after Novichok poisoning


Lifestyle

The more you spend on entertaining a small child, the less likely they are to enjoy it

Untying the Knot: How to divorce with love

Appliance of science: Why does my voice sound so different when recorded?

Let’s hear it for the girls: New book celebrate Cork's Scoil Mhuire

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »