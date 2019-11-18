News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Four dead, six injured, in mass shooting at backyard party in California

By Press Association
Monday, November 18, 2019 - 07:32 AM

Update: Police in California say 10 people have been shot and four of them killed, at a party in Fresno, 200 miles south of San Francisco.

A gunman entered the backyard of a home where people were watching a football game, opened fire, then fled.

Officers say six who were hurt in the attack are in hospital, some are reportedly in a critical condition.

Earlier: Several casualties reported in mass shooting at backyard party in California

Police in California say several people have died and at least nine people were shot at a party in Fresno in what appears to be a “mass casualty shooting”.

Fresno police Lt Bill Dooley said the shooting took place about 6pm on Sunday (2am Monday, Irish time) on the city’s south-east side.

Mr Dooley said there was a party in the backyard of a home to watch a football game when the shooting suspects sneaked in and fired into the crowd.

Mr Dooley told the Fresno Bee and the KSEE/KGPE TV stations that at least nine people were shot, with several people being found dead in the backyard.

There is not yet an exact number on the people who died.

The TV stations reported that others were taken to Community Regional Medical Centre in critical condition, and some are in critical but stable condition.

No suspect is in custody.

California Fresno gun control

