Four dead after plane crash near Dubai airport

Thursday, May 16, 2019 - 09:10 PM

Four people have died after a UK-registered light aircraft crashed in Dubai, authorities said.

The four-seat plane plummeted to the ground around three miles south of Dubai International Airport, killing all four people on board, according to the United Arab Emirates General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

Three UK citizens and one South African died, it added in a statement.

The crash happened as the DA42 aircraft was "on a mission to calibrate terrestrial navigation systems at the airport", said the GCAA.

Investigations are under way and the airport is operating as normal.

