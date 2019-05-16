Four dead after plane crash near Dubai airport

Four people have died after a UK-registered light aircraft crashed in Dubai, authorities said.

The four-seat plane plummeted to the ground around three miles south of Dubai International Airport, killing all four people on board, according to the United Arab Emirates General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

Three UK citizens and one South African died, it added in a statement.

Government of Dubai Media Office: An accident involving a small plane with 4 passengers occurred resulting in the death of the pilot and his assistant. The relevant teams are on the scene. pic.twitter.com/HVX9tJrKYp — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 16, 2019

The crash happened as the DA42 aircraft was "on a mission to calibrate terrestrial navigation systems at the airport", said the GCAA.

Investigations are under way and the airport is operating as normal.

PA