News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Four crew missing as fire blazes on overturned cargo ship

Four crew missing as fire blazes on overturned cargo ship
By Press Association
Sunday, September 08, 2019 - 04:48 PM

Rescuers are looking for four crew members who are unaccounted for after a vessel overturned near a Georgia port, the US coast guard said.

The Golden Ray cargo ship ran into trouble when it listed heavily in St Simons Sound.

There were 23 crew members and one pilot on board, the coast guard said.

Coast guard crews and port partners respond to a disabled cargo vessel with a fire on board in St Simons Sound, Georgia (US coast guard via AP)
Coast guard crews and port partners respond to a disabled cargo vessel with a fire on board in St Simons Sound, Georgia (US coast guard via AP)

All but four crew members have been safely evacuated from the ship, a 656ft vehicle carrier.

The coast guard said it was notified by an emergency call at about 2am local time of a capsized vessel in the sound.

The cause is under investigation.

The Port of Brunswick has established an emergency safety zone in St Simons Sound.

Vessels are not authorised within half a mile of the Golden Ray, which is lying on its side and is on fire.

- Press Association

ShipUS

More in this Section

Andrew marks Bruges anniversary in first major royal duty since Epstein deathAndrew marks Bruges anniversary in first major royal duty since Epstein death

Cross-party MPs ‘preparing legal action’ to force Boris Johnson to delay BrexitCross-party MPs ‘preparing legal action’ to force Boris Johnson to delay Brexit

Iran injects uranium gas into advanced centrifugesIran injects uranium gas into advanced centrifuges

Boris Johnson suggests he could break the law to force no-deal BrexitBoris Johnson suggests he could break the law to force no-deal Brexit


Lifestyle

After an hour touring the gardens and orchard of a local farmer, I feel I should share his knowledge of old apple varieties while it is still verdant in my mind.Orchard with ancient cultivars is the apple of my eye

As he gets ready for the Safe Harbour festival, Bryce Dessner tells Ed Power about his plans for the event, his love of Cork, and life in The National.Bryce Dessner puts down his guitar and reveals his love of Cork and the Safe Harbour festival

Arts editor, Des O'Driscoll, sets out five things to do in the world of arts and culture for the week ending 15/09/19.Five 'cultural' things to do in the week ahead

I eat healthily and avoid red meat but still suffer from indigestion and heartburn. I’ve tried drinking mint tea but it made little difference. What else can I do?Natural health: I suffer form heartburn. What natural remedies can you suggest?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »