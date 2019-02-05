NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Four children die in UK house fire

Tuesday, February 05, 2019 - 09:03 AM

Four children have died in a house fire in Stafford, England.

Police and emergency services were called to reports of a fire on Sycamore Lane in the Highfields area at 2.40am on Tuesday.

Two adults and a fifth child are being treated in hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, Staffordshire Police said.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue are examining the scene and police have begun an investigation into the cause of the fire.

In a statement, police said: “Our thoughts are with the family, who are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time.”

- Press Association


